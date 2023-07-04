Suspect in fatal shooting at a New Mexico movie theater will remain jailed until his trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in Albuquerque will remain in jail until trial, a judge ruled.

Enrique Padilla is being held on multiple charges including first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old was arrested after an argument over seating at an Albuquerque movie theater on June 25 escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent frightened filmgoers scrambling.

Witnesses told police that a man, later identified as Padilla, arrived at the theater with his girlfriend and found another couple in at least one of their reserved seats.

According to a criminal complaint, theater staff attempted to help resolve the dispute but it escalated with a hurled bucket of popcorn, shoving and ultimately, gunfire.

Authorities said Michael Tenorio was shot twice and died at the scene.

Padilla has no previous criminal record, but a judge on Monday granted prosecutors’ request that he be held until trial.

Court records show Padilla has yet to be appointed an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

