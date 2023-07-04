Properly displaying the Stars & Stripes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Even on the day before Independence Day, a seamstress is still busy at work putting together American Flags here at the Flag Store.

“Normally we start in like January that’s when we produce our American Flags,” says Eric Smith, President of the Flag Store in Reno. “Normally January to April if you are starting now, you are too late.”

Smith says the stripes come from South Carolina, the Stars from North Carolina.

It takes the experts approximately two minutes per flag. They make the most popular sizes two and a half by four and three by five.

The demand he says starts around Memorial Day and continues up to and through July.

“Last week we were really, really busy,” says Smith. “Every year we get the same folks that come in. We see them every year. Some are close as family. We’ve seen them every year since I was like 12.”

Smith says he gets a lot of questions about how to properly display the flag.

If it’s hanging, he says the stars should be on the left. If it is in line with other flags, it should be the first on the left. If on a flagpole with other flags, “Old Glory” should be on top. If next to other flags, it should be displayed higher than the rest. The flag should be illuminated if displayed at night.

If you want to wash the flag, Smith says do so. Dry clean or hand or machine wash is all acceptable. But lay it out or hang it out to dry.

If the flag becomes tattered of torn, tradition says to burn it.

“A lot of people feel uncomfortable doing it or they can’t or it’s a hassle,” says Smith. “But they can always bring it to us. We will take care of it.” What the second most common flag sold after the American flag?

Smith says in the silver state, that would be the Nevada flag.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.