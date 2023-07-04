KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares “frickles” recipe, perfect for July 4th BBQs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Frickles! You either of them or you hate them. Pickles are a common staple at most BBQs, but fried pickles can elevate your grilling game. Chef Jonathan Chapin introduces us to one of Reno Recipes’ newest sponsors, Nevada Brining Co., and his take on “frickles.”

Ingredients:

Chicharrones (crushed)

Panko bread crumbs

Mama Rays seasoning

Flour

Egg

Water

Vegetable oil

Pickle chips

Pickle brine (pickle juice)

Hot sauce

Garlic

Butter

Directions:

Combine ground chicharrones with panko crumbs. Add Mama Rays seasoning to regular flour. Scramble egg, add a little water. In stages, coat pickle chips in flour, then egg wash, then bread crumbs. Fry in vegetable or canola oil until golden brown on each side. Combine pickle brine, hot sauce, garlic and butter into sauce pan and heat to thicken. Serve and eat!

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

