Karma Box Project and Redirect Athletics partner for “Train for Tacos” fitness event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Karma Box Project and Redirect Athletics are hosting “Train 4 Tacos” Sunday, July 9. It’s a transformative community event aimed at supporting individuals in recovery. It’s a free event, including work out class and optional cold plunge

Grant Denton, founder of the Karma Box Project, stopped by Morning Break to encourage people to come out, enjoy community fitness and reward yourself with tacos.

Train 4 Tacos will provide a unique and empowering opportunity for individuals seeking to rebuild their lives and strengthen their mental well-being. Taking place every Sunday throughout the summer at Redirect Athletics (1240 E. Plumb, Reno), this event will harness the power of High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), boxing, and community engagement to combat the challenges of mental illness.

Participants will have the chance to experience the positive effects of physical exercise while engaging with a supportive community. By integrating various exercise modalities, Train 4 Tacos aims to promote mental and physical resilience, encourage personal growth, and create a safe and inclusive space for all attendees.

Train 4 Tacos is open to anyone in the community who is in recovery from substance abuse, mental health disorders or failed relationships. Attendees are encouraged to bring their enthusiasm, a water bottle and comfortable workout attire. After the invigorating training session, participants will be treated to a delicious taco lunch, providing a chance for further networking and community building.

For more information about Train 4 Tacos, please contact Grant Denton at grantadenton@gmail.com.

