Fernley on the Fourth: Full day of fun

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Fourth of July. It’s Fernley’s biggest bash of the year, involving much of the community and attracting people fro m elsewhere to a traditional small town Fourth of July celebration.

If you’re coming, plan on a full day beginning with a pancake breakfast at the *Masonic Lodge, followed by a parade at 10 a.m. down Main Street.

Then the action shifts to the Out of Town Park on Fernley’s east side with food vendors, a free kids’ zone, a greased pig contest, topped off by what’s promised to be the “ongest fireworks show in the state. “We’re at 30 minutes long, says Jay Rodriguez, president of Fernley’s Fourth of July Committee, “and the local radio station and the pyrotechnics company have teamed up together to make sure the fireworks and the music together give you an experience. At the end of the night, it’s just like wow. what an amazing day and I’m glad i attended the Fernley 4th of July.”)

