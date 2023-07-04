Domestic dispute leads to shooting at Bonanza Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A domestic dispute led to an early-morning shooting in front of the Bonanza Casino in north Reno Tuesday. Reno Police say Joshua Slater-King, 36, confronted his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, shooting the current boyfriend around 1:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Slater-King ran away but was later arrested. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery with a deadly weapon.

