DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possible prowler in the Stateline area.

The DCSO says that on the morning of July 2 and July 3 at around 4:30, female guests staying in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline woke up to an intruder in their room fondling their feet.

Once the women woke up, the intruder left via a sliding screen door.

Police say that in both cases, the women’s rooms were on the ground floor, and it is suspected that the suspect entered the rooms through the unsecured sliding screen door. They ask residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area to secure all exterior doors.

The DCSO is actively investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

