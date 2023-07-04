DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose

DCSO Badge
DCSO Badge(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a possible prowler in the Stateline area.

The DCSO says that on the morning of July 2 and July 3 at around 4:30, female guests staying in the 180 block of Elks Point Road in Stateline woke up to an intruder in their room fondling their feet.

Once the women woke up, the intruder left via a sliding screen door.

Police say that in both cases, the women’s rooms were on the ground floor, and it is suspected that the suspect entered the rooms through the unsecured sliding screen door. They ask residents and guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area to secure all exterior doors.

The DCSO is actively investigating these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs
Thomas Williams
Victim identified in west Sparks homicide

Latest News

KOLO Cooks: Frickles
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin shares “frickles” recipe, perfect for July 4th BBQs
Pops on the River
Tickets going fast for the Reno Phil’s annual Pops on the River at Glow Plaza
The boy suffered minor injuries
Boy injured while target shooting with his family
Crash claims the lives of 2 near Hawthorne