Crash claims the lives of 2 near Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash south of the town of Hawthorne claimed the lives of two people when their car overturned and caught fire on U.S. 95, Nevada State Police say.

NSP says that on July 3, at around 4:43 p.m., they responded for a reported crash on the highway at mile marker 39.

Their investigation found a passenger vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 95 and was slowing down for an emergency vehicle when it was struck from behind by a commercial vehicle. The collision caused the commercial vehicle into the northbound lane, striking a vehicle that was traveling north on U.S. 95.

The commercial vehicle continued off the road, where it overturned and caught fire.

Two people succumbed to their injuries on scene, and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.