Behind the scenes look at what it takes to put on fireworks display at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fireworks are synonymous with July 4.

There will be shows all over Northern Nevada and California on the holiday, but the Reno Aces try to do something extra special for the big day.

“We put in extra stuff for the Fourth of July. It’s a ten-minute show. We add a lot of product,” said Jeff Coonce, owner and operator of Pyro Guys Inc.

Jeff Coonce and his team will be busy when the Aces host the Tacoma Rainiers this week.

“I notice the crowds really like the glittery stuff,” Coonce said.

Coonce won’t dive into the specifics on all the fireworks he’ll use, and what the show will look like, but it’s a process balancing art and safety.

Coonce’s crew unloads the fireworks, cleans up their launching space, and makes sure they know what the display is supposed to look like.

“As we’re pulling shells for the show we are deciding where they go in the mortars for the show so they’ll be shot at particular times,” Coonce said of the approach of the display.

After hearing back from fans, the Aces are going big with their fireworks shows.

“In the last two years we’ve expanded to include pyrotechnics on our Opening Day, to include it in our pregame, and whenever an Aces player hits a home run on a Fireworks Friday,” said the team’s VP of Marketing and Communications, Vince Ruffino. “Obviously our postgame show, it’s all about making our fans happy.”

