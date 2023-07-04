Alpine Meadows ends ski season on July 4, 2023

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If there’s any question how wet the winter was up in the Sierra, look no further than Alpine Meadows. Today, July 4, 2023 was the last day for the resort this season.

Caylor Thomas stood in line with his ski poles and guitar.

“Here to shred the guitar and shred the skies,” he said.

And with these conditions shred the skies isn’t too far off.

But for Caylor and the other thousand or so skiers it didn’t matter. This was the 4th of July. The mountain was still open; still time to do some runs.

“I think we’ve done four or five,” said Catherine Bennett. “It is so much fun.”

The ski lifts took skiers up to about 9,000 feet where snow still remained.

They could then make their way down the hill where there was snow no more. It was then a walk to the lift line. Even with the crowds, people kept their sense of humor.

How could you not with two guys dressed as bananas skiing next to you?

“We are here to make skiing fun,” said Miles Lim. He and his friend John Newcomb said they wanted to make the sport, “Accessible to everyone. Dressed as bananas sliding down the mountain.”

Apparently, their message worked.

“It is really fun to ski on a holiday,” said young skier Josie Walto. “Because you get to see everyone all dressed up.” J

osie probably wasn’t around that last time this happened.

It’s been more than ten years since Alpine Meadows stayed open through the 4th of July. To commemorate the day, the resort handed out t-shirts to the first 500 skiers. They went quickly. And with the recent heat wave so did the snow which had to be moved from other slopes to make this 4th of July possible.

“Our average snow fall is about 400 inches a year,” says Maddy Condon with Palisades Tahoe. “We are almost double that-- 723 inches of snow this year which makes this possible. Usually, our ski season ends around Memorial Day. The fact that we are holding on a month or so more is incredible.”

No question the last day of this 22-23 ski season at Alpine Meadows is one for the history books.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.