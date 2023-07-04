5-year-old injured while target shooting with his family

GERLCACH, Nev. (KOLO) - A five-year-old boy suffered minor injuries while target shooting with his family, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says.

The WCSO says the boy was injured while shooting north of Gerlach Monday night.

They say the boy was shooting with a .22 long rifle when a bullet ricocheted off a rock, breaking off a fragment that then flew and hit and another child in the back of the head.

Deputies say the children were being supervised, and the incident was an accident, meaning no charges will be filed, according to the WCSO.

