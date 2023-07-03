Washoe County Clerk to offer passport services Aug. 1

Passport books for adults will cost $130
A U.S. passport
A U.S. passport(WLBT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Clerk’s Office will soon be offering residents passport services.

The Clerk’s Office will begin offering the service on Aug. 1, when they will begin processing new applications only. Scheduling begins now for appointments in August.

Residents needing a passport photo can also have it taken at the same time for an additional fee.

“Considering the significant lack of passport acceptance facilities in the region, the Washoe County Clerk’s Office is pleased to provide this much needed service to the public,” County Clerk Jan Galassini said.

Passport books for adults will cost $130, and passport books for children under 15 are $100. Expedited processing will be $60 and will require an additional postage fee. Passport photos are $15.

The service will be made available Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and the office is located on the first floor of the Washoe County Complex Building A at 1001 E, 9th Street in Reno.

To learn more, or to schedule an appointment, click here.

