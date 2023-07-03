Washoe County Animal Shelter down to 70% capacity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Animal Shelter says it is down to 70% capacity.

The county made the announcement on Facebook over the weekend thanking the community for its adoptions.

Last week, the Washoe County Regional Animal Services reported it was considering euthanasia as space was running short at its local animal shelters.

The county still urges people to microchip, tag, and license their dogs, and to foster and adopt as well.

However, they do say that with the Fourth of July coming up, they are expecting to see a surge in lost pets.

