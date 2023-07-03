TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada presents “The NeverEnding Story” as part of Artown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada is gearing up for the debut of “The NeverEnding Story” as its summer performance and Artown series.

TheatreWorks shares their take on Michael Ende’s novel, “The NeverEnding Story. ” The classic adventure tale begins with Bastian, a lonely boy, who discovers a curious book — “The NeverEnding Story.” As he reads, he is transported to Fantastica, a land of stories destroyed by the Nothing. The Childlike Empress, the leader of Fantastica, chooses an unlikely hero, Atreyu, a boy of Bastian’s age, to go on a quest to save their world. At the climax of the story, it is Bastian’s belief in a story that takes the audience to a surprising and emotional conclusion.

The show’s director, James Escobedo, the executive director of TheatreWorks, Elisha Harris, and cast members Mikey Thomas (Falkor), Breaker Brown (Bastian) and Tosha Higgins (Morla/Yrgmal), stopped by Morning Break to share how the show may differ from the movie but still captures the childlike wonder of the story.

Watch Breaker Brown perform a monologue from the show:

Performance Dates Include:

Friday, July 7, July 14, July 21 and July 28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 8, July 15, July 22 and July 29 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 9, July 16, July 23 and July 30 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be bought online.

