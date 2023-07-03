Sparks man gets nearly 30 years for residential burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for residential burglary.

Gustavo Mariscal-Garcia,38, will be parole eligible after serving nine years. He pleaded guilty to residential burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer with the use of a deadly weapon.

The case against Mariscal-Garcia began in October 2022 when deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital following reports of an attack involving a machete. Upon arriving, deputies found two victims, a mother and a daughter.

The 30-year-old daughter told police that Mariscal-Garcia was her ex-boyfriend and that earlier in the evening, he had broken into her home through a window, confronted both women, threatened them with a machete and had gotten into a physical altercation with the 51-year-old mother.

An investigation found that Mariscal-Garcia grabbed the mother as she ran out of the house to get help, and cut her leg and hand, causing a six inch laceration requiring stitches.

The daughter was able to negotiate with Mariscal-Garcia to take her mother to the hospital in exchange for not involving police. Upon receiving care, the group returned home, where the victims were able to convince Mariscal-Garcia to leave. The pair of victims then returned to the hospital and called police.

Regional SWAT teams were called to Mariscal-Garcia’s home and a standoff ensued. He initially hid on the roof, where he yelled at police before jumping down and attempting to run away. As he ran, he battered two officers with a piece of metal fencing.

Police eventually subdued Mariscal-Garcia with a taser.

