Sparks man gets nearly 30 years for residential burglary

Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr.
Gustavo Mariscal Garcia Jr.(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man has been sentenced to 29 years in prison for residential burglary.

Gustavo Mariscal-Garcia,38, will be parole eligible after serving nine years. He pleaded guilty to residential burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and resisting a public officer with the use of a deadly weapon.

The case against Mariscal-Garcia began in October 2022 when deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital following reports of an attack involving a machete. Upon arriving, deputies found two victims, a mother and a daughter.

The 30-year-old daughter told police that Mariscal-Garcia was her ex-boyfriend and that earlier in the evening, he had broken into her home through a window, confronted both women, threatened them with a machete and had gotten into a physical altercation with the 51-year-old mother.

An investigation found that Mariscal-Garcia grabbed the mother as she ran out of the house to get help, and cut her leg and hand, causing a six inch laceration requiring stitches.

The daughter was able to negotiate with Mariscal-Garcia to take her mother to the hospital in exchange for not involving police. Upon receiving care, the group returned home, where the victims were able to convince Mariscal-Garcia to leave. The pair of victims then returned to the hospital and called police.

Regional SWAT teams were called to Mariscal-Garcia’s home and a standoff ensued. He initially hid on the roof, where he yelled at police before jumping down and attempting to run away. As he ran, he battered two officers with a piece of metal fencing.

Police eventually subdued Mariscal-Garcia with a taser.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs

Latest News

Pyramid Highway to impact commute
Pyramid Highway Project could impact July travel
An RTC bus
RTC offering free rides to Star Spangled Sparks celebration
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Free pet microchipping available ahead of 4th of July