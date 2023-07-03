South Lake Tahoe man arrested by SWAT after standoff

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - A South Lake Tahoe man has been arrested after refusing to surrender, causing a standoff with SWAT.

33-year-old Tanner Delacruz was arrested on July 2 by South Lake Tahoe police around 9:00 p.m. after he refused to surrender. The City of South Lake Tahoe says they have been called to that location, the 1200 block of Margaret Avenue, multiple times over the last two weeks on calls of Delacruz acting in a violent and erratic manner.

During responses by SLT PD, they learned Delacruz was habitually acting violent and unpredictable throughout the neighborhood. They say during his outbursts, he vandalized neighbors’ property, disturbed their peace, and trespassed on others’ property.

At around 2:30 p.m. on July 2, SLT PD received another call of Delacruz acting violent and erratic towards his neighbors in front of his house. When police arrived, Delacruz fled back into his home and refused to leave.

SWAT was dispatched to the home due to his history of violence and erratic behavior. He refused to surrender despite hours long attempts to negotiate his surrender.

Police deployed tear gas into the home, but Delacruz still refused to surrender. During the standoff, a fire started in the home, which was quickly extinguished by South Lake Tahoe fire crews. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

SWAT crews eventually made entry into the home, where they determined that Delacruz had barricaded himself inside the crawlspace under the home. Verbal contact was made with Delacruz, but he still refused to surrender.

Pepper spray was deployed into the crawlspace, forcing him to exit, but he was still uncooperative. Police say he threw a handful of dirt into the face of a police crisis negotiator as he exited the crawlspace and was being taken into custody.

Delacruz was not injured during the incident. He was transported to the Barton Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the El Dorado County Jail on charges of resisting arrest, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a peace officer, vandalism over $400 in damage, creating a public nuisance, and disturbing the peace with a loud or unreasonable noise.

He remains in custody and a bail amount has not been set.

