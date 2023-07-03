Pyramid Highway Project could impact July travel

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pyramid Highway Project is moving forward and the new work conditions could impact your daily commute. NDOT says the multi-year project has made tons of progress.

Right now crews are focusing on installing underground utilities to prevent future flooding along the highway. NDOT has already moved over 70,000 cubic yards of earth since breaking ground in May.

Drivers can expect an increase in crew, lane shifts and reduced speeds by the middle of July. There will be no construction on July 4th but NDOT urges commuters to drive with caution.

“Over the 4th of July holiday, motorists on Pyramid Highway will see that there’s not active work as workers and everyone else enjoys the holiday weekend but there will continue to be 24/7 speed reductions and lane shifts in that area,” said Meg Ragonese, a public information officer with NDOT.

Starting July 12, drivers can expect 30 minutes delays and an increase in construction crews. There will be 24/7 construction, overnight lane closures and singles going north and southbound.

To stay up to date with project updates visit Pyramidhighway.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.