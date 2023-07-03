Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares options for patients with chronic Lyme disease

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyme disease comes from ticks and ticks are common in wooded areas like Lake Tahoe and Northern California, places where a lot of people may be heading for the Fourth of July weekend.

In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. talked about what what to do if you’ve been bitten by a tick, how to prevent Lyme disease from becoming chronic, and how Gates Brain Health can help patients with chronic Lyme disease.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs

Latest News

Annual Lake Tahoe Cleanup
Monday Motivations: Chronic Lyme Disease with Dr. Randall Gates
Theatreworks presents "The Neverending Story"
TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada presents “The NeverEnding Story” as part of Artown
Brighton Denison, Great American Craft Fair
Mark your calendars for the return of the Great American Craft Fair this Fourth of July