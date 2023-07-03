Mark your calendars for the return of the Great American Craft Fair this Fourth of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great American Craft Fairs is coming to McKinley Park this Fourth of July! With more than 120 vendors/artists, tons of food trucks, live music and a parade, this is a great family-friendly event on Independence Day.

Brighton Denison stopped by Morning Break to let people know what they can expect. One of the changes this year is that the parade will take place at 5:30pm.

The Great American Craft Fair

Hours: 10:00 a.m.– 7:00 p.m.

Location: 925 Riverside Dr

Great American Parade

Hours: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Riverside Drive (best viewing at 925 Riverside Drive)

The Auto Exhibit

Hours: 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.

All the information about this free, all-day event can be found online. You can also follow Great American Craft Fairs on Facebook and Instagram.

