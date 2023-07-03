Mark your calendars for the return of the Great American Craft Fair this Fourth of July

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Great American Craft Fairs is coming to McKinley Park this Fourth of July! With more than 120 vendors/artists, tons of food trucks, live music and a parade, this is a great family-friendly event on Independence Day.

Brighton Denison stopped by Morning Break to let people know what they can expect. One of the changes this year is that the parade will take place at 5:30pm.

The Great American Craft Fair

  • Hours: 10:00 a.m.– 7:00 p.m.
  • Location: 925 Riverside Dr

Great American Parade

  • Hours: 5:30 p.m.
  • Location: Riverside Drive (best viewing at 925 Riverside Drive)

The Auto Exhibit

  • Hours: 11:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m.

All the information about this free, all-day event can be found online. You can also follow Great American Craft Fairs on Facebook and Instagram.

