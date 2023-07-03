Free pet microchipping available ahead of 4th of July

(Northeast Arkansas Humane Society)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:41 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pet owners can have their animal microchipped for free Monday, ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Washoe County is expecting a surge in lost animals. More pets go missing on this holiday than any other, often because they are spooked by fireworks.

Monday’s microchipping event starts at 11 at the Nevada Humane Society at 2825 Longley Ln. in Reno.

Free adoption of adult dogs and cats will also be available.

