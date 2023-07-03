Food Bank of Northern Nevada launches 40th Anniversary campaign, “Imagine Ending Hunger”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has launched a powerful new campaign entitled Imagine Ending Hunger to celebrate the non-profit’s 40th anniversary. The campaign celebrates the organization’s unwavering mission to feed northern Nevada families for the last four decades, while envisioning a future where every neighbor is well fed.

Marketing and communications manager, Jocelyn Lantrip, stopped by Morning Break to share the goal of the campaign.

The campaign is one part rallying cry, one part celebration — melding human art and heartfelt messaging with Artificial Intelligence and future-forward visuals. It celebrates a small food pantry powered by passionate volunteers that grew into northern Nevada’s leading hunger relief organization, serving more than 130,000 people each month with 150 partner agencies located throughout a 90,000 square mile service area.

The use of Artificial Intelligence in the visuals of Imagine Ending Hunger was a unique way to pay homage to the human art at the heart of the operations of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, while fast-forwarding into a future where food is no longer a daily concern for Northern Nevada neighbors. The AI art’s style paid tribute to Bryce Chisholm’s stunning mural that adorns the wall of the food bank’s distribution warehouse, transporting that style into an imagined world where the fight against hunger is won.

By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, the campaign was able to double down on the hope, vision and empowerment at the core of the mission of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Campaign activations include a poster series and table tent series to be seen throughout the mid-town and downtown corridors, a new micro-website to activate the community at imagineendinghunger.com, billboards, a city banner and an upcoming video series.

In addition to the Imagine Ending Hunger campaign, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will be unveiling details later this summer of an Imagine Ending Hunger event to mark the milestone of years and impact, while serving as a celebration of what is to come. The event will feature local Chefs Mark Estee and Jacob Burton, and a donated art piece by Bryce Chisholm, as well as a tremendous amount of hope for the future.

