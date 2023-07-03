Fire crews working to determine what caused Wadsworth fire

The scene from a fire in Wadsworth
The scene from a fire in Wadsworth(Dan Pkye/KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in Wadsworth on Monday.

Fire crews say the fire broke out at or near a home in the town east of Reno.

It is yet to be determined where the fire started or if anyone was hurt in the blaze.

KOLO 8 News Now is working to get more information and will provide more information once they become available.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign

Latest News

Washoe County Animal Shelter down to 70% capacity
Annual Lake Tahoe Cleanup
Dr. Randall Gates, D.C.
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares options for patients with chronic Lyme disease
Monday Motivations: Chronic Lyme Disease with Dr. Randall Gates