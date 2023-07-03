Fire crews working to determine what caused Wadsworth fire
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire in Wadsworth on Monday.
Fire crews say the fire broke out at or near a home in the town east of Reno.
It is yet to be determined where the fire started or if anyone was hurt in the blaze.
KOLO 8 News Now is working to get more information and will provide more information once they become available.
