RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re into board games there is an event you might want to visit this weekend.

The RAGECON tabletop gaming event is happening at The Nugget Casino where people can play board games, meet friends, and even meet international board game podcasters.

The event is a place that people can also bring their children to experience learning how to play board games and build a community.

The RAGECON Event Director Jeff Jones, says that these are the things he remembered loving as a kid, and so he is excited to share them with the community as an adult.

“For the kids I think it’s great. And I actually think the kids bolstered the gaming community because they are so used to only looking at a phone, or a screen all day so they can sit down and play a game with real people. There’s that instant interaction as you’re playing a game. There’s the tactile part of touching the game pieces,” says Jones.

It’s also a place that builds community, says Riva Rios the founder of Mythical Family, “It’s healing its unifying in a way that we desperatly need right now because it’s showing us that no matter how different we are we all share one common interest of wanting to be connected. Of wanting to share that space together and spend time together and just laugh and have fun.”

The event is ongoing through July 2 if you want to stop by.

