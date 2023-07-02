Garage fire controlled in Sparks on Sunday morning

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department put out a garage fire Sunday morning south of Reed High School.

The fire started in a garage on Sycamore Glen Drive but the fire department did not describe the extent of destruction.

It was under control by 6:30 a.m.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the fire department said.

