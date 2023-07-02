Garage fire controlled in Sparks on Sunday morning

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department put out a garage fire Sunday morning south of Reed High School.

The fire started in a garage on Sycamore Glen Drive but the fire department did not describe the extent of destruction.

It was under control by 6:30 a.m.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire was under investigation, the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign

Latest News

Saturday PM Weather
Saturday PM Weather
RAGECON Tabletop Board Game Expo
RAGECON tabletop gaming event
Water Safety Over The Fourth of July
Truckee River near Idlewild Park
Water safety for the holiday weekend