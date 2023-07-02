Event to adopt pets, warn public of pet safety before 4th of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A day before a holiday that frightens many pets, local leaders and animal groups meet with the public Monday to bring attention to pet safety, microchipping and to the need to adopt pets.

The event is at 11 a.m. at the Nevada Humane Society, 2825 Longley Lane, Suite B.

The Nevada Humane Society will provide information about the adoption process, answer questions and help match prospective owners with the right pet. Humane Society adoption fees have been waived since animal shelters are at critical capacity.

Washoe County Regional Animal Services will answer questions about microchipping and licensing pets. Next door, it offers free microchips and tags.

Reno Fire Department firefighters will also be there in support of the effort.

Fireworks on the Fourth of July frighten many pets and they run away. Firefighters will talk about how fireworks are illegal and are dangerous.

“Sadly, the shelters in our community are nearly at capacity,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement. “One of the best decisions I have ever made was when I adopted my own dog from the Nevada Humane Society. This fur ball gives me more joy than I could ever ask for. If anybody is thinking about getting a pet, I ask that you seriously consider doing it now.”

Attending the event:

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Councilmember Naomi Duerr, Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran, Humane Society Nevada Interim CEO Jerleen Bryant, Regional Animal Services Director Shyanne Schull, Regional Animal Services Assistant Director Tammy Jennings, Regional Animal Services Program Coordinator Quinn Sweet

