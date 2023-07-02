Advice as the weekend heat reaches triple digits

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend we are welcoming in the heat here in Northern Nevada, which is a relief from the cold winter we had this past year.

Here are some things Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue says to be mindful of as the temperatures warm up into the triple digits.

“The heat is on no doubt about it. And we really want to encourage our residents to stay out of the sun. The best advice we can give our residents is to stay hydrated, and that means drink plenty of fluids. I’m not talking about beer and alcohol, I’m talking about water,” says Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Director of Communications Adam Mayberry.

It is also essential to keep in mind that children enjoy being outside and soaking in the sun, but there are still some tips to keep in mind to help keep them cool while enjoying their summer fun:

“Certainly, children can be a bit more resilient than adults, but really the same things apply, ensure they’re hydrated, equip with water and that they stay cool, and ensure that they’re wearing loose and light clothing it’s really going to reflect some of that heat away from them,” says Mayberry.

He also said to be mindful of pets, especially those that live outside.

Mayberry says, “Be mindful of your pets that might be outside where there is very little shade be sure to provide some shade for your pets and keep that water bowl full of water.”

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue also reminds the community that this is the time of year they start to see an increase in heat-related illness calls, so stay safe and enjoy those hot summer rays, but don’t forget your sunscreen.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.