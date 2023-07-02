Advice as the weekend heat reaches triple digits

With temperatures being so hot, tips for how to handle the heat.
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend we are welcoming in the heat here in Northern Nevada, which is a relief from the cold winter we had this past year.

Here are some things Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue says to be mindful of as the temperatures warm up into the triple digits.

“The heat is on no doubt about it. And we really want to encourage our residents to stay out of the sun. The best advice we can give our residents is to stay hydrated, and that means drink plenty of fluids. I’m not talking about beer and alcohol, I’m talking about water,” says Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue Director of Communications Adam Mayberry.

It is also essential to keep in mind that children enjoy being outside and soaking in the sun, but there are still some tips to keep in mind to help keep them cool while enjoying their summer fun:

“Certainly, children can be a bit more resilient than adults, but really the same things apply, ensure they’re hydrated, equip with water and that they stay cool, and ensure that they’re wearing loose and light clothing it’s really going to reflect some of that heat away from them,” says Mayberry.

He also said to be mindful of pets, especially those that live outside.

Mayberry says, “Be mindful of your pets that might be outside where there is very little shade be sure to provide some shade for your pets and keep that water bowl full of water.”

Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue also reminds the community that this is the time of year they start to see an increase in heat-related illness calls, so stay safe and enjoy those hot summer rays, but don’t forget your sunscreen.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe
Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign

Latest News

Dealing With Summer Heat
Fourth of July safety graphic
Event to adopt pets, warn public of pet safety before 4th of July
Garage fire controlled in Sparks on Sunday morning
Saturday PM Weather
Saturday PM Weather