Water safety for the holiday weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the holiday weekend upon us, it is a time for celebration, but with the heat rising in the area, and people wanting to be in the water, it is important t keep a few of these safety tips in the back of your mind.

Battalion Chief Paul Patocka says,

“The thing that I want to emphasize is that when you come down to the river, just pay attention. Be safe you know it’s still really cold. The water is really powerful especially if you get into some of the deeper sections.

Even though a quick dip may be a relief from the heat, it is important to remember that the water is snow runoff and that can be dangerous if you’re not careful.

“It’s still cold, it’s still very powerful high temperatures these next days will increase the snowmelt it’s going to increase the flow coming down from Tahoe,” says Chief Patocka.

It is especially important for parents with young children to pay attention when kids are in water.

“The advice that I have for those with really little kids is to pay attention to them. You’ve got to watch them. If they’re gonna be in the water, put a life vest on them and keep them safe,” says Chief Patocka.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.