Suspect arrested in west Sparks homicide

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man on open murder charges early Friday after finding a dead body in a west Sparks apartment.

Thomas Williams of Sparks was booked on a charge of open murder – meaning it could be a first degree, second degree or manslaughter charge – and illegally possessing a gun.

Police went to an apartment on Grayhaven Lane near Sullivan Lane at 1:09 a.m. and found the dead person inside. Detectives determined it was a homicide. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the medical examiner.

Police determined Williams was a suspect and arrested him.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

