Suspect arrested in west Sparks homicide

Thomas Williams
Thomas Williams(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a man on open murder charges early Friday after finding a dead body in a west Sparks apartment.

Thomas Williams of Sparks was booked on a charge of open murder – meaning it could be a first degree, second degree or manslaughter charge – and illegally possessing a gun.

Police went to an apartment on Grayhaven Lane near Sullivan Lane at 1:09 a.m. and found the dead person inside. Detectives determined it was a homicide. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification by the medical examiner.

Police determined Williams was a suspect and arrested him.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
From left to right: (top) Francisco DaSilva, Joshua Wright, Mason Kamerer (bottom) Matthew...
12 arrested in prostitution and child exploitation operation
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall

Latest News

Midtown Mural Project
Artown: What to Expect
Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
ComputerCorps’ Computer Camp builds confidence