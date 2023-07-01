Suspect arrested in downtown Reno shooting

Jair Macias-Montante
Jair Macias-Montante(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday said it has arrested a suspect in June 24 shooting in downtown Reno.

The Regional Gang Unit arrested Jair Macias-Montante, 20, on felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon, battery causing substantial injury and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police responded to a shooting on North Sierra Street near the Truckee River at about 1:50 a.m. on June 24. A victim not named by police was shot several times and was taken to the hospital for injuries police described as life-threatening. The victim was later released.

Investigators determined Macias-Montante used a handgun to shoot the victim several times. Police arrested him about 7:07 p.m. on Friday without incident.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

