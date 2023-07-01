Students eligible for Christmas in July this month

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided this photograph of a Christmas in July event.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided this photograph of a Christmas in July event.(WCSO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office holds its fifth annual Christmas in July Back-to-School event July 29.

It is open to all students from pre-kindergarten through high school. It is distributed first-come first-serve and no registration required. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This year’s goal is to help more than 1,500 students, who can receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene items and lunch.

It is at the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows at 2680 E. Ninth St. on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contributions from the  Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association, AT&T Pioneers and others make it possible.

For questions, call 775-785-6228 or e-mail SO-OutreachPrograms@washoecounty.us

