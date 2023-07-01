Sheriff’s office seizes 66 guns in Cold Springs

Guns seized in Cold Springs.
Guns seized in Cold Springs.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Friday it seized 66 guns and made several arrests after serving a search warrant Thursday.

Several of the guns were illegally modified, the sheriff’s office said.

The arrest charges include illegally possessing an incendiary or explosive device and drug charges.

The sheriff’s office did not release the names of those arrested.

The search warrant was issued as part of an investigation into an assault with a deadly weapon case in Cold Springs.

