One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe

Plane crash
Plane crash(AP News)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAHOMA, Calif. (KOLO) -One person suffered a serious head injury when a small plane crashed into Lake Tahoe Saturday morning on its west shore.

People on boats quickly came to the rescue of the two people aboard the Piper PA-28 that crashed into Rubicon Bay about 10:18 a.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft is registered to John F. Baretta of Calipatria, Calif.

The sheriff’s office has crews on scene. The airplane sank. Its location has been marked for recovery and hazardous material clean-up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall
State of Nevada seal
Some of the new laws taking effect July 1
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign

Latest News

Jair Macias-Montante
Suspect arrested in downtown Reno shooting
Dominique Tafoya arranges some of the new fireworks stock at a local fireworks concession...
Western heat wave ahead of July 4th fireworks raises wildfire concerns
No injuries were reported
Spanish Springs Library will reopen on Sunday
Jennifer Martin
Jennifer Martin, Missing 36 Years Ago From Lemmon Valley