One seriously injured after airplane crashes into Lake Tahoe

TAHOMA, Calif. (KOLO) -One person suffered a serious head injury when a small plane crashed into Lake Tahoe Saturday morning on its west shore.

People on boats quickly came to the rescue of the two people aboard the Piper PA-28 that crashed into Rubicon Bay about 10:18 a.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft is registered to John F. Baretta of Calipatria, Calif.

The sheriff’s office has crews on scene. The airplane sank. Its location has been marked for recovery and hazardous material clean-up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.