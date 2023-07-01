New concerns and suggestions for wild horse management

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board meeting, the public was able to air concerns, and suggestions on how to handle the wild horse and wildlife population here in Nevada.

Many advocates stressed the issue of how the roundups are stressful to horses.

Randal Massaro, the National President of the Union members for the Preservation of Wildlife International, says, “When the BLM does the roundups, they do it during foaling season when the horses are giving birth, getting ready to give birth, and the babies can’t keep up. Helicopters come down; they’re traumatized.”

Although there are concerns for horse safety with the roundups, there is also concern for their health is the BLM does nothing.

Scientists stressed the issue that if the wild horse population is not managed, there are many other wildlife species at risk, including the horses and burros themselves.

Emeritus Professor at UNR Jim Sedinger, says:

“So, if we just let the horses be, we’re going to be getting 15 to 20 thousand more horses annually. And eventually nature will take its course. Just like it has in this drought, and these horses are going to die horrible deaths, along with a lot of other animals. And so, we can’t just leave them to alone out there to kina do their thing.”

There is also concern that BLM land generally backs up to tribal land and the horses can cause damages to the area.

Pyramid Lake Paiute Water Quality and Range Land Specialist, Brianna Merrill, says:

“They can jump well over six feet high if they wanted to. You don’t have to be a show jumper to achieve that. In a lot of cases these fence lines are damaged by these wildfires or people cut them to get ATV off road vehicle access there’s numerous reasons and there’s numerous issues that go into this topic but what it all boils down to are we have too many.”

The National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board will discuss possible solutions and will then help the BLM with their wildlife management.

