Missing Lemmon Valley girl: 36 years, no answers

LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A young girl vanished a short distance from her home on a June afternoon 36 years ago. This week her family marks another year without answers.

The details of Jennifer Martin’s disappearance haven’t changed much since that afternoon in June 36 years ago. She walked to a 7-11 near her Lemmon Valley home, bought a few items and left, turning toward home. And that’s where the mystery begins. Her home is just a short distance away. Her best friend’s home was right across the street. Yet in broad daylight in the middle of a sunny afternoon, she just disappeared.

Other than a small white pickup speeding. no one reported seeing or hearing anything unusual, but it’s always been assumed someone snatched her as she walked toward home.

“I don’t know how somebody can take a little girl and then she can just disappear off the face of the earth for 36 years,” says her older sister, Colleen. “I don’t understand that.”

Colleen Martin has kept a lonely vigil all those years, maintaining the same home, the same phone number. the ones Jennifer knew. waking each day she says, to Jennifer’s picture and an age-progression image done several years ago. “I get up every day and talk with her and say ‘good morning and I love you and miss you every single day. I don’t want her to ever think that I didn;t think about her every day.”

Anniversaries, she says, are the worst. “They really are. They’re very difficult for the whole family. My brother and I get on the phone and talk and try to get each other through it.”

Over the years Jennifer’s image has been featured in online sites, even pizza boxes. Hopes were once raised with the discovery of a woman in Arizona who resembled her, but was someone else. People have called with tips after previous stories. Real leads have been few, but even now her sister clings to hope “I’ll never stop looking for her.”

