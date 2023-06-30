‘Think Before You Sink’ campaign raises awareness of Cold Water Shock

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - As we head into Summer, community advocates have launched the ‘Think Before You Sink’ campaign.

The new Take Care Tahoe campaign highlights dangers of cold water shock. Every year, an average of seven people drown in Lake Tahoe due to cold water shock. The new safety education campaign encourages those who spend time in Lake Tahoe to wear a life jacket and “think before you sink.”

Thanks to the vision of a local Girl Scout and South Lake Tahoe high school student, Sadie Beall, 17, the campaign is designed to educate people in a lighthearted way, about the dangers of cold water shock, and how quickly it can happen. Several marinas and water sport equipment rentals in the Tahoe Basin are already helping get the word out to their customers about the campaign, by posting campaign signage like posters and stickers.

“Growing up in Tahoe, I’ve been around the lake and its cold water for my entire life. My dad has always worked at a marina, and boating is part of our life, so hearing about cold water shock and drownings made me really sad because they are so preventable,” said Beall.

Cold water shock occurs when the body enters extremely cold water and the muscles lock up, resulting in temporary paralysis. Marinas and other watercraft rental operators participating in the campaign have cold water shock posters and stickers complete with QR codes that drive visitors to the Take Care Tahoe website for more information. There, viewers will find facts about cold water shock such as:

Within 15 minutes in cold water, blood flow decreases to the extremities to preserve heat at the core. You will lose movement of legs and arms and will be unable to stay afloat unless you are wearing a life vest.

55% of all open-water drownings occur within 10 feet of safe refuge.

66% of people who drown in cold water are regarded as strong swimmers.

The Tahoe Fund helped bring this campaign to the public. To learn more about cold water shock and how to prevent it, by clicking here.

