Spanish Springs Library closed indefinitely after mercury discovered

No injuries were reported
No injuries were reported(The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spanish Springs Library will remain closed indefinitely after mercury was discovered Thursday afternoon.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Sparks Fire Department responded to the HAZMAT situation and confirmed that a small amount of mercury was in the parking lot.

After consulting with Washoe County Health, measures were taken to allow employees and patrons to leave the building safely.

No injuries were reported.

