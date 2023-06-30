Some of the new laws taking effect July 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -New laws for driving offenses take effect July 1 thanks to the Nevada Legislature.

Beginning July 1, people who drink and drive and cause injuries can now be held liable for punitive damages, meaning they can be required to pay money as punishment. Before, they faced only fines and restitution for physical and property damage.

Also, the penalty for reckless driving cause substantial hodily harm or death has been increased from six years to 20 years plus an additional seven years if it is in a school zone.

This follows the death of Rex Patchett of Henderson in March 2022 by a reckless driver going 97 mph in a 35 mph zone. That driver received a six-year sentence and is eligible for parole after two years.

Jason Patchett, the boy’s father, sought the change: “Enough is enough we’ve got to stand up as a community and say we are united, and we are not going to tolerate it anymore.”

Other new laws taking effect, July 1:

Those serving on jury duty will get $65 a day instead of $40.

Women who fill their prescription for birth control pills can get a 12-month supply in one visit.

Energy companies successfully lobbied to have all mylar balloons have weights attached when they are sold. the sale of mylar ballons be sold with a weight attached to them. Those selling balloons without weights face a $50 fine for each balloon or a fine of $2,500 a day.

License plates no longer have to be renewed every eight years.

A landlord can no longer charge a tenant for repairs or maintenance of a unit if such work is required to keep the area habitable.

It will be illegal to place a tracking device on someone’s car without their permission.

If you purchase a gun after July 1 a gun lock will be included with it. That includes gun transfers as well.

Signs will be posted in gun stores warning unlawful storage of firearms may result in imprisonment or a fine.

Emergency plans for the future must include the needs of people and their service animals. The plan of action must also include at least one designated shelter for the animal and its owner. An evacuation and transport plan must be included.

Nevada’s minimum wage is going up July 1. That is because of action from the 2019 Nevada Legislature. It will increase to $10.25 an hour for those with health insurance, $11.25 an hour for those without.

