The sassy, smart, sexy singing divas known as the Retro Radio Dolls get ready for upcoming performances

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Retro Radio Dolls is a all singing, all dancing female close harmony trio showcasing a delightful mix of classic hits from the bygone years and popular modern songs with a unique twist. A mix of the Andrew Sisters and Post Modern Jukebox, Retro Radio Dolls put their own spin on hits from Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy to All about that Bass.

Members Natalie Jones, Alex Grow and Kay Davis, stopped by Morning Break to share where folks can hear them perform next.

Tuesday, July 4, the group will be at the Great American Craft Fair at McKinley Park (after the parade). They’ll also be part of Artown July 8 and 9. Sisters in Songland takes places at Our Center (1745 S. Wells Avenue) from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday and 2-3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost $10.

Watch the Retro Radio Dolls perform on Morning Break.

They are available for weddings, corporate functions, nightclubs and beyond. Adaptable from 30 minutes to a full two hour show, Retro Radio Dolls is fully self contained with their own sound system and backing tracks. Retro choreography and beautiful girls in matching costumes take you from 1940 to 2023 and everywhere in between.

Click here to learn more. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

