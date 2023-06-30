RTC finishes work on Enterprise Road

The rehabilitated Enterprise Road
The rehabilitated Enterprise Road(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction have completed work on Enterprise Road.

Construction had been taking place on Enterprise Road between Evans Avenue and Valley Road. The roadway opened back up to traffic today, June 30.

RTC’s project rehabilitated Enterprise Road and added a multiuse path for pedestrians and cyclists. The road sees heavy pedestrian usage as it connects UNR to several student housing apartment buildings.

Roads were closed four weeks and the project cost $2.8 million to complete.

The project also includes pavement preservation on Sutro Street from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard, which is now complete, except for the intersection of 9th Street and Sutro Street.

That intersection will be closed from July 8 to July 10.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
Passenger dead, driver injured in Washoe Valley crash
Investigation graphic
Incline Village death considered suspicious
From left to right: (top) Francisco DaSilva, Joshua Wright, Mason Kamerer (bottom) Matthew...
12 arrested in prostitution and child exploitation operation
Man hospitalized after attacking people near the BELIEVE sign
Dave and Busters is one of the stores coming to the Summit Mall
Slew of new stores coming to Summit Mall

Latest News

Sparks to close roads for Fourth of July fireworks show
In total, the project will cost $42 million
RTC gets $25 million for Lemmon Valley project
An image of the truck rolled over
Driver extricated after concrete truck rolls over
The crash left a bicyclist dead
Bicyclist killed in Old Virginia Road crash; speed or impairment not suspected