RTC finishes work on Enterprise Road

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County and Sierra Nevada Construction have completed work on Enterprise Road.

Construction had been taking place on Enterprise Road between Evans Avenue and Valley Road. The roadway opened back up to traffic today, June 30.

RTC’s project rehabilitated Enterprise Road and added a multiuse path for pedestrians and cyclists. The road sees heavy pedestrian usage as it connects UNR to several student housing apartment buildings.

Roads were closed four weeks and the project cost $2.8 million to complete.

The project also includes pavement preservation on Sutro Street from 9th Street to Oddie Boulevard, which is now complete, except for the intersection of 9th Street and Sutro Street.

That intersection will be closed from July 8 to July 10.

