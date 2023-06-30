Non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for forever home for 6-year-old, loveable mutt named Curt

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Curt! He’s now in the care of his foster family, but with the help of Christie Del Monte from Charlie’s Presence, he’s looking for his forever family. Del Monte brought Curt to the KOLO 8 Morning Break studio Friday to introduce him to our viewers.

Curt was adopted from the Nevada Humane Society in November 2017. Curt was a stray when he was brought in. The shelter thought Curt was born approximately January 2017. Curt had cuts on his underside near his groin; the shelter thought a dog might have attacked him or he got caught in barbed wire fencing.

Curt mostly gets along great we other dogs. No history with cats.

Curt always slept on the bed and is very well trained (sit, lay, shake, hi 5, wait, get it, stay, and would not eat human food even if at his level unless told to “get it”). Curt has always been very active and loves playing fetch, chewing bones and rolling balls around. He also loves the water and going camping.

In 2019, Curt tore one of his CCLs from playing fetch too hard. He had the tightrope surgery at Advanced Pet Care of Northern Nevada.

About 6 months later, Curt tore his other CCL also from playing the same way and had tightrope surgery again.

Then he was put on Glucosamine. Curt has Trazadone and Gabapentin as needed (very rare) to calm him down (so he doesn’t play too hard and tear his CCLs) and for pain relief as needed.

Curt still loves playing and has a super high energy level.

He enjoys chewing on bones and West Paw toys. We learned quickly he can destroy most toys.

He enjoys sunbathing by the window or in the backyard most days.

He has visited other family homes with three other dogs at each location and never had issues other than playing too hard and being sore after.

He eats twice a day and takes Glucosamine tablets every morning to help with his arthritis.