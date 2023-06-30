RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There is a new substance use disorder treatment facility in reno. It is called The Differents and provides intensive and personalized inpatient and outpatient care to provide support to those struggling with substance use.

The facility itself houses 10 patients at a time and it offers withdrawal management, inpatient and outpatient care, and an aftercare program to offer ongoing support after leaving the treatment center.

One of the most important things to remember about substance use disorder is that it is not a choice, or a moral failing, and it should not be stigmatized.

Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve says, “If your mayor’s not talking about it, who is ? If your mayor can’t get services, then who can? and so I think it’s really up to us to continue to say, let’s get rid of the stigma, let’s fight this good fight together and take a very tough approach whenever it comes to the distribution of drugs into this country.”

It is important that people know that they can seek support and be comfortable doing so, says Mayor Schieve.

