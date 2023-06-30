Nevada State Police aids in arrest of California school district employee

WHITE PINE COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are being credited with assisting in the eventual arrest of a White Pine County School District employee on sex crimes.

NSP received a request for investigative assistance from the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office in February 2023. Investigation from the WPCSO started based off a referral from the School District.

The request detailed allegations of possible inappropriate sexual conduct between the employee and a student.

On June 27, the employee, identified as Ryan Wooldridge, was arrested and booked into the White Pine County Detention Center for luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Halligan with the NSP Investigation Division at 702-668-3260.

