Marketing manager for the Reno Aces shares what the organization has in store for fans in July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Another of month of great #Aceball is in the future for the Reno Aces. In July, there are several theme nights in addition to daily promotions.

AJ Grimm, marketing manager for the team, stopped by Morning Break to let everyone know what special events are going on at Greater Nevada Field next month.

Independence Day Celebration presented by KTVN 2 News and KBUL 98.1 FM – Tuesday, July 4.

Featuring a post-game firework show, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

The Aces will wear special “Stars & Stripes” caps to commemorate the occasion, with replicas available for purchase in the Team Shop.

Dog Day at Greater Nevada Field – Thursday, July 6.

Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the game!

For more information or paperwork requirements click here

Margaritaville presented by The Row – Saturday, July 8.

Featuring an Aces’ Hawaiian shirt giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Margaritaville-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to big by texting “AUCTION” to 21003.

Jimmy Buffet music will be prominently played in-stadium before, during, and after the game. Video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Unique food & beverage specials will be offered: Margherita Pizza: cheese pizza with basil and tomatoes. Pulled Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich with grilled pineapple salsa. Cheeseburger in Paradise: Hamburger patty with 2 slices of American cheese, 3 slices of bacon, and fresh pico de gallo served with a side of fries. Tropical Ice Cream: pineapple dole whip



Micheladas de Reno presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 – Tuesday, July 25.

The team will take the field in all victory-blue uniforms for the second of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7.

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Concession specials: Taquito’s with enchiladas and crème Elote corn on the cobb

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com

Star Wars Night – Saturday, July 29.

Featuring a glow sword giveaway while supplies last. Fans are encouraged to arrive early; gates open at 5:00 p.m.

The Aces will be wearing Mandelorian-inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit local charities. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting “AUCTION” to 21003.

Characters from the 501st Legion will be in the stadium and located throughout the concourse for fans to interact with and take photos.

Themed food & beverage specials will be offered in the stadium: Vader Tater Tots: tater tots topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green onions and house-made chili. Darth Maul Funnel Fries: funnel fries topped with red and black licorice. Chewy Burger: 2 hamburger patties with pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, fried onions and BBQ sauce. Themed Hot Dogs: Dark Side: topped with Sriracha ketchup Light Side: topped with bacon and bleu cheese

Video board graphics, videos and stadium sounds will be Star Wars themed.

To get more information and tickets, click here. You can also follow the Aces on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.