Groundbreaking on new low-income veteran housing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials attended the Groundbreaking for the new low income or homeless veteran housing construction Dick Scott Manor.

Dr. Hilary Lopez, Executive Director of Reno Housing Authority, says, “This project is really important to the Reno Housing authority and our community because on any given night we have over one hundred unhoused veterans in our community and so to be able to provide permanently available affordable housing for them and to be able to work with the veterans affairs department to offer wrap around services for those residents is just extremely important, and needed in our community.”

This project was named in honor of Dick Scott, who served on the Reno housing Authority for many years and was devoted to providing safe and affordable housing.

There will also be programs put into place to help those residents at the manor.

Dr. Lopez says, “It means something different to every resident that lives here. So, these services are very individually tailored so that could mean job assistance, it could mean healthcare assistance, it could mean other types of assistance we’re really working 1 on 1 with each resident to find out what they need and to help them achieve their goals.”

The facility should be built by next June.

