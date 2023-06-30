EarthViews provides new way to see Lake Tahoe

An EarthViews image from Lake Tahoe.
An EarthViews image from Lake Tahoe.
By Mike Watson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new way to visit Lake Tahoe without ever leaving your home. EarthViews is like Google Street View, but for water.

President and co-founder Brian Footen received an $8,000 grant from the Tahoe Fund to map all 72 miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline. Footen strapped cameras to a kayak to capture 360-degree views, including underwater images.

The project is part of a conservation effort to bring awareness to endangered waterways.

“To help scientists understand what the near-shore environment is like, to help people who want to recreate at the lake to be able to scope the areas they want to see and ultimately provide a tool that creates a legacy for future generations to see what it’s going to be like,” said Footen. " 50 years from now, people are going to be able to see the lake in it’s entirety.”

EarthViews has mapped more than 6,000 miles of waterways across the us. Footen is updating the Lake Tahoe maps this week with another trip around the lake.

You can learn more about the project on the Tahoe Fund website.

