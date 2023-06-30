Dragon Lights Festival kicks off in Reno

Dragon Lights Reno
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Dragon Lights Festival is now open to the public!

The event features an eye-opening display of huge sculptures, lanterns and interactive figures.

The display will be at the Wilbur D. May Arboretum and Botanical Gardens in Rancho San Rafael Park in Reno until August 13th.

For tickets and more information about the event visit dragonlightsreno.org.

