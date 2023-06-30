ComputerCorps’ Computer Camp builds confidence

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Here at the non-profit ComputerCorps, in a lunchroom that serves as a classroom, there’s no doubt something exciting is going on.

There is plenty of loud noise and excitement; this is not what one envisions when we say ‘Computer Camp”

But the 16 children who are here have not second-guessed themselves on how they could spend their afternoon.

“Actually, way better than I thought it would be,” says 12-year-old Rasean Dhillon.

The two-week camp has been going on for 23 years.

Kids open up computers and learn how they work. They learn how to search topics, what malware is, and the history of the computer. There are quizzes. They receive a toolbox with items that can help with simple repairs.

Instructor Christy Ramsey keeps the atmosphere lively. But in the end, he wants the class to incite curiosity.

“Build up their confidence,” says Ramsey. “Now it is not so scary. It is something they can understand and something they can learn. Even though they change, technology changes. But the curiosity doesn’t change.”

Some kids who have attended computer camp in the past have gone on to study computers.

Ramsey says the point is not to make computer scientists out of these students but rather eliminate any computer intimidation.

One way to accomplish that? Each student gets to take home a computer they have worked on at the end of two weeks.

“I think I’m going to share it with my siblings,” says 9-year-old Drew Tatman.

ComputerCorps is always looking for volunteers, contributions or ideas on how they can improve their programs. For more information on the technology camp or other questions, click on the following:

https://www.computercorps.org/

