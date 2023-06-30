Battle Born FC reflects on the inaugural year of their women’s soccer team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Women’s Premiere Soccer League expanded this year to Battle Born Futbol Club, and although it was their first season, this group of ladies is quite the team. They are comprised of athletes from UNR, TMCC, and LTCC, all sharing a common goal: strengthening their game and focusing on the ball.

The club provides an opportunity to compete outside their traditional conferences during the off-season and also offers a chance to work towards joining a D1 team.

Zona Kinnaman and Caly Ah Soon are players at Battle Born and the Nevada Wolf Pack, they shared what Battle Born has allowed them to achieve in their off-season,

“For me and all my other teammates, I think that it’s very important that we have an opportunity to stay as active on the ball as we can, and to have a club team that can support us and gives us the speed of play that we need to go into August, " Kinnaman said.

Ah Sooh mentioned,

“I think it’s really good for us to have this in the summer because usually we don’t have anything to go to in the summer, and so we’re training by ourselves. It’s hard to get better by yourself, so it’s really good to have girls help compete and get you better.”

There’s no question, the need to support women’s sports has amplified. Battle Born FC shared there is no better way to start doing so than with a team that’s right outside your door. Coach Andrew Robles expressed,

“The level of competition is very high. We have the national champs from last year in our conference and a lot of these players are from Stanford, Santa Clara, all those big schools. We have top high school talent, and we have top talent from the JC’s and we have some UNR support from the women’s team. It’s a privilege for me to be managing these all-stars and having them mesh and perform.”

Center-back for the team, Gabby Brown shared,

“It’s a huge opportunity for women’s athletes and women’s sports to get to showcase their talents and get that support from the community. We’re doing all the same work men’s sports are doing so to get that recognition finally for the efforts that we do put in has been huge for us.”

The team’s last home game is Sunday, July 2 at Douglas High School. It begins at 3 p.m.

For more information and to help support Battle Born FC, click here

