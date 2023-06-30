Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary in Reno hosting 21+ “Ales and Tails” fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Animal Ark, a non-profit organization, is a wildlife sanctuary and education center whose goal is to inspire environmental stewardship through wildlife education.

Executive director, Theresa Owens, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to its Ales and Tails event, Saturday, July 1. While most events at Animal Ark are family-focused, this event is 21 and over. It takes place at the Sanctuary (1265 Deerlodge Road, Reno) from 4-7 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a cool summer evening amongst big cats, foxes and bears while drinking beer and wine provided by Brasserie Saint James Brewery on site.

Tickets costs $20 (online and at the door). All of the money raised goes toward providing medical care and day-to-day necessities of the animals and staff.

