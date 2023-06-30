Add Star Spangled Sparks in Victorian Square to your Fourth of July celebrations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nugget’s Annual 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks Spectacular is back! Enjoy a great day of holiday festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence on Tuesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m. There will be food & beverage vendors and art & craft booths along Victorian Square in Downtown Sparks.

Greg Neft, host of Reno Talks Live, News/Talk 780 KOH, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Star Spangled Sparks.

Parking

Event parking fills up fast so attendees on Victorian Square are highly encouraged to use the free Park & Ride shuttle service beginning at 6 p.m.

The shuttle will pick up in two locations: The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Parking Lot | 1350 N. Wells Ave., Reno 510 Greenbrae Drive | Corner of Greenbrae Drive and 4th St., Sparks

Shuttles will drop off before the fireworks and pick up after the fireworks at the RTC Centennial Plaza station on Victorian Square.

Rideshare Drop Off & Pick Up

13th Street between Avenue of The Oaks and Victorian Plaza Circle

Please note: Dogs, barbecues, tents and glass bottles are NOT permitted on Victorian Square during special events, according to Sparks City Ordinance.

