Add Star Spangled Sparks in Victorian Square to your Fourth of July celebrations
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nugget’s Annual 4th of July Celebration & Fireworks Spectacular is back! Enjoy a great day of holiday festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence on Tuesday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m. There will be food & beverage vendors and art & craft booths along Victorian Square in Downtown Sparks.
Greg Neft, host of Reno Talks Live, News/Talk 780 KOH, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community to Star Spangled Sparks.
Parking
- Event parking fills up fast so attendees on Victorian Square are highly encouraged to use the free Park & Ride shuttle service beginning at 6 p.m.
- The shuttle will pick up in two locations:
- The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Parking Lot | 1350 N. Wells Ave., Reno
- 510 Greenbrae Drive | Corner of Greenbrae Drive and 4th St., Sparks
- Shuttles will drop off before the fireworks and pick up after the fireworks at the RTC Centennial Plaza station on Victorian Square.
Rideshare Drop Off & Pick Up
- 13th Street between Avenue of The Oaks and Victorian Plaza Circle
Please note: Dogs, barbecues, tents and glass bottles are NOT permitted on Victorian Square during special events, according to Sparks City Ordinance.
